The incident occurred in a contested area away from residential centers. Netizens from the Tulgao side, also known as the "YTorkaw", stated that their members entered the area called Chotar to harvest rice and did not intend to provoke conflict or remove boundary markers. They stated that they were unexpectedly fired upon near the area of Hakumpiil and reacted in self-defense.

Reaffirming their respect for the peace process, the YTorkaw called for an impartial investigation by elders and proper authorities rather than online judgments. The subtribe stressed they respect the "Pungors" or peace pact holders, the peace process and especially the lives of its people.

Conversely, a statement from the Butbut tribe denied claims that an armed attack was launched on the Tulgao hometown, emphasizing that the confrontation happened within the disputed boundary zone. Butbut netizens stated that a warning shot was fired after members of the opposing side entered the area while formal peace options were still pending. They argued that entering the site to alter installed markers before a scheduled dialogue with neutral parties constituted a provocation.

They also urged the public to stop spreading unverified information on social media.

Despite the opposing statements regarding how the confrontation began, both subtribes expressed a commitment to resolving the matter without further violence. Statements from both sides emphasized trust in traditional peace pact holders, elders, and neutral mediators to establish the facts.

Local government units, security forces, and customary peace builders are expected to continue de-escalation efforts while urging community members on both sides to remain calm and avoid online provocations.