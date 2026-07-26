Bohol said one of the group's primary demands is to ensure that all public officials and individuals involved in the alleged scandal are held accountable for the misuse of billions of pesos in public funds.

"Our call has remained the same—for them to be ashamed because it has been one year since the promise that there would be 'big fish' imprisoned. That was the first point the President raised," he said.

"Another SONA will come. Now, it is the public that is shouting for them to be the ones who should be ashamed. Where are the big fish? Where are your promises?" he added.

Bohol was referring to President Marcos' 2025 SONA, during which he delivered his "mahiya naman kayo" speech calling out alleged anomalies in infrastructure projects under the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Since then, investigations have been launched by the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Office of the Ombudsman and the now-dissolved Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI).

Among those charged in connection with the investigations are former Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. and Sen. Jinggoy Estrada. Both are facing graft charges, while Revilla also faces a malversation case and Estrada has been charged with plunder.

In recent press briefings, the Office of the Ombudsman said it is still gathering evidence against other individuals allegedly involved in the controversy, particularly those identified as "congtractors," or lawmakers who also served as contractors.

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla said the office is also looking into possible conflict-of-interest cases and an alleged conspiracy involving former House Speaker Martin Romualdez and former House Committee on Appropriations chair Zaldy Co.

Romualdez and Co held their respective posts when the 2025 General Appropriations Act (GAA) was enacted.

In a related development, the Ombudsman said it had submitted cases involving the two public figures for preliminary investigation.

Romualdez has continued to serve as representative of Leyte's 1st District, while Co remains at large and has reportedly sought political asylum in a foreign country.