Ortega said that there had been portions of the proceedings wherein matters were being carried out through emotion, failing to consider that the proceedings were meant to be decided on the facts and evidence being presented.

“Not only the senator-judges, the defense, or prosecution but the entire process should be respectful. Of course it is an accountability tool. It’s a mechanism of the Constitution,” he said.

“It is important that respect prevails. And, let’s just fight with evidence, not emotion or personal matters,” he added.

The lawmaker mentioned that the call of the prosecution had remained the same throughout the entire trial, wanting to have the opportunity to present all of the evidence they prepared against the Vice President.

“Our hope is really just to present all evidence because, on the side of the prosecution, that is what’s important. It is also important to ensure that it is presented in a clear and a corroborating manner,” he said

With the prosecution panel concluding its presentation on Article IV concerning the alleged grave threats of Duterte last Wednesday, 22 July, the House has shifted its focus to introducing its evidence on the supposed confidential misuse of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) from 2022 to 2023.

In a recent survey from OCTA Research, it was revealed that 71 percent of the public was lobbying for the trial to be decided solely on evidence rather than political leanings.

For Ortega, the resounding sentiment of the public reflected that the prosecution was threading the right path in seeking answers from Duterte concerning the numerous allegations that have been raised against her for the past couple of years.

“Actually, what they want is for the prosecution to conclude its presentation to see what the defense has to offer. They are excited as to how the defense will deflect and defend the glaring and strong evidence from the prosecution,” he said.

As the trial proceeds, however, the solon reiterated his call for the prosecutors, defense lawyers, and senator-judges to remain concentrated to their respective mandates, noting that the public was routinely monitoring the process and judging the performance of each figure involved.

“[The public’s] answer is really just for respect and for the institution to remain honorable,” he expressed.

The impeachment trial against Duterte is set to proceed on 29 July, with the Senate shifting the proceedings’ schedule from 3:00 p.m. to starting at 10:00 a.m. to make way for regular sessions at the upper house.