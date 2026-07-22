Motorists traveling northbound from the Quezon Memorial Circle toward Fairview are advised to take North Avenue, turn right to Mindanao Avenue, then proceed through Sauyo Road or Quirino Highway.

Southbound motorists from Fairview heading toward the Quezon Memorial Circle should use Sauyo Road or Quirino Highway, turn left to Mindanao Avenue, then left to North Avenue.

The MMDA also advised trucks coming from C-5 Road or Katipunan Avenue to use the Luzon Flyover and turn right to Congressional Avenue, while light vehicles from C-5 Road should take Magiting Street, Maginhawa Street, Mayaman Street and Kalayaan Avenue as alternate routes.

To manage traffic, the agency will deploy 1,481 personnel from its traffic enforcement districts around the Batasan Complex and nearby roads.

It said a "no day-off, no absent" policy will be enforced for field traffic personnel assigned to SONA operations.

The MMDA will also preposition 39 tow trucks, 30 motorcycle units, five mobile patrol vehicles, five ambulances, one military truck, two boom trucks, six dump trucks, 22 portable toilets, and traffic management equipment such as concrete and plastic barriers and traffic cones.

A mobile command center equipped with 15 closed-circuit television cameras will be stationed near the Batasan Complex, while the MMDA's Emergency Preparedness and Response Team will also be on standby in the area.

Meanwhile, the agency's Communication and Command Center in Pasig City will monitor traffic conditions and field operations through CCTV cameras and radio communications throughout the duration of the SONA.

The MMDA urged motorists to plan their trips ahead, use the recommended alternate routes and expect traffic rerouting and intermittent road closures in areas surrounding the Batasan Complex during the President's address.