Manila posted an overall score of 60.1, with its strongest performance in affordability, where it scored 83, followed by employer activity with 64.4. However, it received a relatively low score of 27.9 in the university rankings indicator.

The annual QS Best Student Cities Rankings assess 150 cities worldwide based on factors considered important to students, including the quality of universities, student mix, desirability, employer activity, and affordability.

Seoul retained the top spot in the 2027 rankings, followed by Tokyo and London, highlighting the continued appeal of East Asian cities as global study destinations.