DLSU tops Philippine private schools in economics in QS rankings

De La Salle University has emerged as the country’s top private university in economics and econometrics in the 2026 QS World University Rankings by subject, placing in the 451–500 bracket.
In a statement, Carlos L. Tiu School of Economics Dean Arlene Inocencio said the recognition reflects the university’s commitment to academic excellence and research.
“This achievement affirms our commitment to academic excellence, rigorous research, and producing graduates who contribute meaningfully to economic policy and sustainable development in the Philippines and beyond,” Inocencio said.
DLSU also stood out in other subject areas, becoming the only Philippine university ranked in philosophy (151–200).
The university was likewise the country’s top higher education institution in business and management studies (401–450) and education and training (351–400).
Among private universities, DLSU led in computer science and information systems (551–600), English language and literature (201–250), and politics (301–400).
The university also improved its standing in broader subject categories, ranking 365th in arts and humanities and 382nd in social sciences and management.
QS rankings are based on multiple indicators, including academic and employer reputation, citations per paper, H-index and international research collaboration.