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BAGUIO CITY — The Baguio City Health Services Office (CHSO), through its Environmental Health and Sanitation Division (EHSD), has intensified inspections of deep wells, water refilling stations, water delivery trucks, and other establishments processing water for public consumption.
EHSD head Engr. Albert Pay-an said the operation stemmed from a recent meeting at the Sangguniang Panlungsod Hall, where the city's Water Security Department and the City Environment and Parks Management Office (CEPMO) raised concerns over deep wells operating without clearance from the National Water Resources Board (NWRB). Although city records list more than 1,000 deep wells, health authorities are focusing on commercial sources supplying water delivery services and refilling stations.
City data show there are 40 commercial deep wells in Baguio. Of the first 31 wells subjected to bacteriological testing before a recent directive from Mayor Benjamin Magalong, 20 passed, 11 failed, and nine were still awaiting laboratory results. Pay-an said one of the primary reasons for failure was that operators had switched off chlorinators required to disinfect water before delivery.
Establishments that failed the initial testing were issued sanitary orders directing them to stop operations and undertake the necessary maintenance before requesting reinspection. However, several facilities failed again during retesting. Under Magalong's directive for more frequent inspections, any commercial deep well that fails testing twice will be ordered closed for violating local water safety standards.
Under the city's sanitation ordinance, water delivery trucks undergo quarterly testing, while commercial deep wells are required to undergo monthly bacteriological testing and semiannual physical and chemical analysis.
Authorities also noted that several deep well operators continue to operate without permits or the required water quality testing. Some unregistered distributors reportedly operate at night or transport water into Baguio from neighboring areas. Health officials urged registered operators to report non-compliant entities to bring them under regulatory supervision.
To operate legally, water refilling stations and water delivery services must secure a Certificate of Water Potability from the health office by submitting proof of monthly bacteriological tests and semiannual physical and chemical analyses. Violators face a P5,000 fine and cease-and-desist orders.
Pay-an said the inspection drive, which initially targeted deep wells, has been expanded to cover all businesses processing water for public consumption, including restaurants, malls, food stalls with independent purification systems, and commercial ice manufacturers. Inspections and water sampling remain ongoing to monitor the city's water supply.