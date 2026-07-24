BAGUIO CITY — The Baguio City Health Services Office (CHSO), through its Environmental Health and Sanitation Division (EHSD), has intensified inspections of deep wells, water refilling stations, water delivery trucks, and other establishments processing water for public consumption.

EHSD head Engr. Albert Pay-an said the operation stemmed from a recent meeting at the Sangguniang Panlungsod Hall, where the city's Water Security Department and the City Environment and Parks Management Office (CEPMO) raised concerns over deep wells operating without clearance from the National Water Resources Board (NWRB). Although city records list more than 1,000 deep wells, health authorities are focusing on commercial sources supplying water delivery services and refilling stations.

City data show there are 40 commercial deep wells in Baguio. Of the first 31 wells subjected to bacteriological testing before a recent directive from Mayor Benjamin Magalong, 20 passed, 11 failed, and nine were still awaiting laboratory results. Pay-an said one of the primary reasons for failure was that operators had switched off chlorinators required to disinfect water before delivery.