La Salle named top Phl private university

Dr. Arlene Inocencio, dean of the Carlos L. Tiu School of Economics, said the achievement affirms the university’s commitment to academic rigor and sustainable development.

“We extend our gratitude to our faculty, students and partners whose dedication continues to strengthen our global standing,” Inocencio said.

In other categories, the university was the leading private Philippine institution in computer science and information systems (551–600), English language and literature (201–250), and politics (301–400).

DLSU also recorded improved rankings in broad subject areas, placing 365th in arts and humanities and 382nd in social sciences and management.

The QS World University Rankings evaluate institutions based on academic and employer reputation surveys, research impact through citations per paper, and the h-index. The rankings also consider the International Research Network, which measures cross-border collaboration.