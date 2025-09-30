25 Philippine schools enter 2025 QS Asia University Rankings

A total of 25 Philippine universities secured spots in the 2025 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings, with the country’s “big four” institutions still making the cut despite slipping in position.

Out of more than 900 ranked Asian universities, 11 state universities and 14 private institutions from the Philippines were included. However, the University of the Philippines (UP), Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU), De La Salle University (DLSU), and the University of Santo Tomas (UST) all recorded slight declines in their rankings.

UP dropped from 78th to 86th place, followed by ADMU from 137th to 142nd, DLSU from 154th to 163rd, and UST from 179th to 181st.

Other universities in the top tier include:

Adamson University – 411–420 (from 551–600)

University of San Carlos – 481–490 (from 551–600)

Polytechnic University of the Philippines – 541–560 (from 551–600)

Mapúa University – 561–580 (from 601–650)

Silliman University – 601–620 (from 601–650)

Far Eastern University (FEU) climbed to 681–700 from 701–750, moving up to the 10th spot nationwide and overtaking Ateneo de Davao University, which slipped to 701–750 from 651–700.

The rest of the Philippine schools ranked are:

Mindanao State University – Iligan Institute of Technology – 701–750

Saint Louis University – 751–800

Lyceum of the Philippines University – 801–850

Mindanao State University (Main) – 801–850

Xavier University – Ateneo de Cagayan – 801–850

Cebu Technological University – 851–900

Central Luzon State University – 851–900

Central Mindanao University – 851–900

Central Philippine University – 851–900

Angeles University Foundation – 901+

University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines – 901+

University of Southeastern Philippines – 901+

University of Southern Mindanao – 901+

West Visayas State University – 901+

This year’s results mark significant growth for the Philippines, with 25 universities included compared to only 16 last year. Notably, Cebu Technological University down to West Visayas State University entered the rankings for the first time.