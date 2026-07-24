Introduced in 2025 under Housing Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling, the ECMP aims to accelerate land ownership for organized communities, particularly informal settler families seeking legal ownership of the land they occupy.

To date, 25 communities have received land acquisition assistance, directly benefiting more than 4,000 homeowners' association members and enabling them to complete the purchase of their properties.

Aliling said the program reflects President Marcos' directive to make homeownership more accessible to Filipino families.

"Malinaw ang direktiba ni Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. na gawing abot-kamay ng bawat pamilyang Pilipino ang pangarap na magkaroon ng sariling tahanan," Aliling said.

He added that every ECMP project moves more communities closer to permanent land ownership while supporting the government's goal of building safer, more inclusive, and sustainable communities.

The latest approved projects include four homeowners' associations in Palawan, Camarines Norte, and Isabela.