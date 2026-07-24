"We will continue to support initiatives that enhance intelligence sharing, operational coordination, and capacity building among our police institutions," Remulla said.

He identified key regional threats, including cyber-enabled scams, online fraud, drug trafficking, terrorism, arms smuggling, human trafficking, wildlife crime, financial crime, and maritime offenses.

Remulla stressed that no country can address these evolving security challenges alone, underscoring ASEANAPOL's role in strengthening intelligence sharing, joint operations, and mutual trust among law enforcement agencies in Southeast Asia.

He also reaffirmed the Philippines' commitment to expanding regional law enforcement cooperation under the leadership of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. echoed the call, saying the PNP remains committed to closer intelligence sharing, operational cooperation, institutional capability-building, and innovation with its ASEAN counterparts.

"Together we can better protect our people and preserve peace and security of our region," Nartatez said.

Carrying the theme "United in Vision: Securing People and Strengthening Collaboration," the 44th ASEANAPOL Conference runs from 22 to 26 July and brings together police leaders from the 10 ASEAN member states, along with dialogue partners and observers, to strengthen regional cooperation against cross-border crime.