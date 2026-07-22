The Doctors’ Hospital Inc., a Mount Grace partner and an ISO-certified private tertiary hospital in Bacolod City, has expanded its specialized healthcare services through new medical technologies, upgraded facilities, and enhanced diagnostic capabilities.
Celebrating 76 years of service, the hospital said the expansion reflects its commitment to providing comprehensive, accessible, and patient-centered care to patients across Negros Occidental and nearby provinces.
Among its latest developments is an expanded Hemodialysis Unit, increasing access to renal care for patients with kidney disease.
The hospital has also strengthened its Physical Rehabilitation Medicine Section, one of the few in the province equipped with a state-of-the-art gait training system and a robotic rehabilitation arm designed to improve recovery for patients recovering from stroke, surgery, injuries, and other musculoskeletal and neurological conditions.
Its Cardiac Diagnostic Services have likewise been expanded to include electrocardiography (ECG), two-dimensional echocardiography, treadmill stress tests, stress echocardiography, 24- and 48-hour Holter monitoring, pediatric echocardiography, carotid duplex scans, and arterial and venous duplex scans.
The hospital has also introduced Neurodiagnostic Services, offering electroencephalography (EEG) and electromyography (EMG) for comprehensive neurological assessment.
To further enhance specialized care, The Doctors’ Hospital has invested in advanced colposcopy, hysteroscopy, and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) systems, allowing physicians to perform more accurate diagnostic and minimally invasive procedures for gynecologic and gastrointestinal conditions.
Its Radiology and Imaging Department now also offers FibroScan for liver and spleen assessment alongside a 64-slice CT scanner, a 1.5-Tesla MRI, comprehensive laboratory services, nutrition management with dietary counseling, and respiratory care with pulmonary function testing.
The Doctors’ Hospital provides medical and surgical services for both pediatric and adult patients and accepts PhilHealth, accredited HMOs, and government assistance programs.
The hospital said it remains committed to delivering quality healthcare under its guiding principle: "Committed to Care."