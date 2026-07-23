He acknowledged that the proposal would likely face strong opposition in Congress, particularly from lawmakers and politicians who could be affected by the measure.

Despite the expected resistance, Evangelista maintained that restoring capital punishment is necessary to deter large-scale corruption and curb plunder in government.

The VACC chief also questioned what he described as attempts by some government officials to influence developments surrounding the alleged flood control fund scandal.

According to Evangelista, such actions may be aimed at preventing the controversy from reaching the courts and shielding those responsible from criminal liability.

He added that several key questions remain unanswered, including the identities of other individuals allegedly involved in the controversy and who may have been above former congressman Zaldy Co, whom he accused of pocketing funds intended for flood control projects.