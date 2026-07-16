Police said the suspect, who was believed to be under the influence of illegal drugs, later went to Malabon, where he allegedly snatched a mobile phone from another victim before residents caught and subdued him.

The incident comes amid reports of similar crimes involving suspects armed with ice picks roaming transport terminals and pier areas. Witnesses said some of those involved appeared to be minors who carried out robberies with little fear of being caught.

The killing prompted renewed public calls for harsher penalties, including the restoration of the death penalty.

"A life taken demands a life in return," several social media users said as discussions on crime and public safety intensified online.

Miles Stone said criminals appear emboldened because they believe they are protected by existing laws.

"Criminals feel safer now because they are protected by human rights and the government. Even children are no longer afraid to become criminals because they have so much protection," he said.

Others urged workers, particularly riders, to take additional precautions.

"Riders should carry concealed means of self-defense for situations like this. That is why I always carry something with me even when going home late at night," said Von Rimon.

Some, however, cautioned that restoring capital punishment should not come without reforms to the justice system.

"I agree with the death penalty, but the legal system must be fixed first. Otherwise, innocent people may suffer simply because they were accused," Bro Jon So said.

The incident also prompted calls for stronger action from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Congress, and the Philippine National Police, with many questioning whether existing laws are sufficient to protect ordinary workers from violent crime.

Despite the public outcry, the PNP maintained that crime has declined nationwide.

The police reported a 25.77 percent decrease in focus crimes in May 2026 compared with the same period last year, describing it as the lowest monthly total recorded this year. Authorities also cited a nearly 16 percent decline across eight major crime categories since the launch of the Safer Cities Initiative in April, attributing the improvement to increased police visibility, focused patrols, and community-based crime prevention programs.

The PNP said the figures demonstrate that its anti-crime initiatives are producing results but assured the public that operations against criminality will continue.

The contrast between official crime statistics and the public's perception of safety, however, continues to fuel debate over whether existing measures are enough to address violent crimes occurring in communities.