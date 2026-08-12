Authorities recovered a .45-caliber pistol, 9mm pistol, .22-caliber rifle, .22-caliber revolver, 12-gauge shotgun and an improvised .380-caliber firearm, along with magazines and ammunition.

Police said the suspect did not have the required License to Own and Possess Firearms, while the seized weapons were not registered with the Firearms and Explosives Office.

The suspect faces charges for violation of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

“This accomplishment sends a clear message that possession of unlicensed and unregistered firearms will not be overlooked. We will keep pursuing individuals who disregard the law and pose a potential threat to the safety of our communities,” PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said.

The PNP said the operation forms part of intensified efforts to curb the proliferation of loose firearms and prevent them from falling into the hands of unauthorized individuals.