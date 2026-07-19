The NBI Investigation has taken note of Senator Cayetano’s remarks referring to NBI Director Melvin A. Matibag as a ‘minion.

“No one in the Bureau will take offense at the label, nor will it be answered in kind. The Bureau’s work rests on evidence, on documents, and on the law — and none of these is moved by name-calling,” it added.

It maintained that Matibag remains accountable only to the public interest and said the investigation was initiated because of questions surrounding the handling of public funds used for the country’s hosting of the 2019 SEA Games.

The NBI said, “The Director answers to no one’s interest but the public’s. The inquiry into the conduct and financing of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games was opened for a single reason: billions in public funds appear to have been disbursed outside the ordinary safeguards of competitive bidding and government audit, and the Filipino people are entitled to know how their money was spent."

The bureau stressed that the investigation should proceed regardless of who may be affected by its findings.

The statement also read, “That question stands regardless of who asks it or who is discomfited by it."

Without naming Cayetano directly, the bureau also suggested that personal attacks often surface when factual defenses are lacking.

“It bears noting that the loudest objections to an audit seldom come from those with nothing to account for. When a position cannot be defended with facts, it is often defended with insults. The Bureau reads the Senator’s choice of words in exactly that light — and proceeds undeterred,” the NBI said.

It reiterated that its inquiry remains impartial and evidence-driven.

It maintained that the m NBI’s inquiry is impartial, evidence-based, and grounded squarely in its mandate under the law. It presumes no one guilty and exempts no one from scrutiny.

The NBI also invited anyone with relevant information, including Cayetano, to cooperate with investigators.

“We invite anyone with knowledge of the matter — the Senator included — to bring their evidence to the Bureau, and not to a livestream,” the statement said.

The bureau ended its statement by declaring that Matibag would continue performing his duties despite the criticism.

“Director Matibag will continue to do the work the Filipino people expect of him. He may be called many things. Beholden will never be one of them,” it said.

Cayetano earlier referred to Matibag as a “minion” during a Facebook Live broadcast while criticizing the NBI’s investigation into alleged bidding and funding irregularities involving infrastructure projects for the 2019 SEA Games, including the New Clark City sports complex.

But Matibag has repeatedly said the inquiry remains in its fact-finding stage and that no individual has been identified as a subject of the investigation.