Fresh from the success of their first campaign with a local wellness brand, global K-pop sensation AHOF is back to front a new campaign centered on a chocolate barley drink.
The campaign launches as the group gears up for its much-awaited return to the Philippines for a two-day concert on July 25 and 26 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, bringing together music, entertainment, and wellness in one busy week.
Just three months after introducing fans to their first collaboration promoting organic barley gummies, AHOF once again lends its youthful energy, global appeal, and vibrant personality to a new chocolate barley beverage made with organic barley, offering another wellness-focused product in a more indulgent format.
The latest commercial highlights the group's playful chemistry and charisma while showcasing a chocolate drink that combines rich flavor with the nutritional benefits of organic barley. It also reflects the growing trend of making healthier everyday choices more enjoyable and accessible.
"After the incredible response to our first collaboration with AHOF, we knew we wanted to continue telling our story together," officials said in a press statement.
"AHOF has become a powerful symbol of the new generation—dynamic, disciplined, and globally influential. Their authenticity resonates with audiences, making them the perfect ambassadors for a brand that continues to innovate in the health and wellness space."
As thousands of fans prepare to welcome the K-pop act back to the country, the latest campaign marks another milestone in the group's growing presence in the Philippine market, blending entertainment with a message that healthy living can be both enjoyable and accessible.