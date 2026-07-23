Fresh from the success of their first campaign with a local wellness brand, global K-pop sensation AHOF is back to front a new campaign centered on a chocolate barley drink.

The campaign launches as the group gears up for its much-awaited return to the Philippines for a two-day concert on July 25 and 26 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, bringing together music, entertainment, and wellness in one busy week.

Just three months after introducing fans to their first collaboration promoting organic barley gummies, AHOF once again lends its youthful energy, global appeal, and vibrant personality to a new chocolate barley beverage made with organic barley, offering another wellness-focused product in a more indulgent format.