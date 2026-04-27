K-Pop Rookies AHOF Become IAM Wellness Youth Ambassadors

AHOF—short for “All-time Hall Of Famer”—emerged from the survival show Universe League.The nine-member multinational group includes Steven, Jeongwoo, Woongki, Shuaibo, Han, Daisuke, Juwon, Chih En, and JL, from South Korea, Japan, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. Their name in Hangul translates to “nine,” highlighting their diverse 5th-generation K-pop lineup.

They debuted on July 1, 2025, with the EP Who We Are,achieving record first-week sales for a rookie boy group and gaining a global fanbase known as “FOHA.” Their music features emotional storytelling, dynamic choreography, and genre-blending tracks.

“At IAM Worldwide, we believe that modern wellness is about consistency, discipline, and the courage to evolve,” said the company through an official statement. “AHOF embodies this mindset. They are not only global artists, but symbols of ambition, resilience, and transformation.”

As ambassadors, AHOF will promote IAM Amazing Organic Barley Gummies, made from young barley grass with antioxidants and nutrients, suited for daily use.

The collaboration has added relevance in the Philippines, home to member JL Gaspar, who won first place on SBS's Universe League.

Fans can anticipate behind-the-scenes content from the campaign.

IAM Worldwide is a leading wellness and lifestyle company committed to elevating wellness and dreams worldwide by delivering innovative, accessible health solutions that uplift individuals to live better everyday