P-pop acts unite for powerful new anthem

For KAIA, the collaboration became more than just recording a song together. The group described the experience as meaningful and inspiring, noting how artists from different backgrounds and styles came together with one purpose: to proudly showcase Filipino talent. The members also emphasized the teamwork behind the project, recognizing the creatives and production teams who helped bring the vision to life.

The title “Sulong,” which translates to “move forward,” symbolizes progress and determination — themes deeply connected to the continued rise of P-pop worldwide. According to the artists, projects like this prove that collaboration can open doors, unite fan communities, and create bigger opportunities for Southeast Asian music on the global scene.

Fans can catch the live performance of “Sulong” through broadcasts on KBS World TV this May, with episodes also premiering on the network’s YouTube channel. The single is now available on major streaming platforms worldwide under Sony Music Entertainment.

Organized by ROUND Festival, the annual event aims to strengthen cultural exchange between ASEAN countries and Korea through music and live performances.