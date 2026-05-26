You Won’t Believe the BTS-Inspired OREO Flavor (It’s Hotteok!)

“For OREO to be the first snacking brand we’ve collaborated with globally is a huge honor. We ate them as kids, we eat them in the studio, and now OREO is helping us share a taste of home with the world,” said BTS. ”We’re just so proud to add our own chapter to OREO’s amazing story.”

BTS also put their signature touch on the cookie itself. To celebrate their 13th anniversary, the band designed 13 unique embossments for the Limited Edition OREO & BTS Cookies — from member names to a BTS light stick — plus a trio of embossed cookies that combine to reveal a special message to ARMY. Fans are encouraged to collect the cookies and uncover that message.

The outer packaging mirrors the band’s inspiration: a vibrant nod to South Korea’s street market culture, packed with the colors and energy of places where hotteok is sold. From the moment ARMY holds a pack, BTS and OREO aim to transport fans into that lively atmosphere.

The collaboration also launches a global fan movement rooted in the fandom’s letter-writing tradition. OREO and BTS invite fans to help create the world’s largest love letter to the band — scan the QR code on the Limited Edition OREO & BTS Cookie Pack or visit www.oreosea.com to write a playful digital letter to BTS. As submissions pour in, fans can read messages from around the world and enter for a chance to win exclusive OREO & BTS prizes.

“We are always looking for exciting and meaningful ways to connect with our consumers, and the collaboration between OREO and BTS brings that vision to life in a truly special way. This joyful moment is a shared experience that celebrates creativity, culture, and the deep bond between BTS and their fans. We’re excited to give Filipino fans a chance to be part of this global movement and create their own moments of play through OREO,” said Aleli Arcilla, Managing Director for Mondelez International Philippines.

The Limited Edition OREO & BTS Cookies go up for presale in the Philippines on June 2, 2026 via the Mondelez PH Shopee page, roll out to retailers starting June 8, and will be available for a limited time while supplies last. On June 14, OREO brings the celebration to the Philippines with a public launch at Market! Market! in Taguig City — a fan-first event timed with BTS’s anniversary. Pre-registration opens June 9.