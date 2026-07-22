The suspect, identified only as "Elmer," 28, is a resident of Barangay Alabang.

Police said substation personnel conducting an Oplan Galugad operation were dispatched after receiving a text message from a concerned citizen reporting a man roaming the area with an exposed firearm.

Responding officers located and intercepted the suspect, recovering a .45-caliber pistol with a defaced serial number, one magazine, and two live rounds.

The suspect was turned over to the Station Investigation and Detective Management Section for documentation and the filing of charges for violating Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, before the Office of the City Prosecutor of Muntinlupa.