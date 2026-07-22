Discussions will also seek to strengthen diplomatic ties through continued dialogue on regional and international issues.

Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al Busaidi and Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro are expected to attend the Strategic Majlis.

Air connectivity

The meeting follows recent discussions between Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon Lopez and Omani Ambassador Nasser Said Abdullah Al Manwari on expanding direct flights between the Philippines and Oman to improve connectivity and better serve overseas Filipino workers.

The talks were held in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive to strengthen international partnerships and enhance the country's transportation network.