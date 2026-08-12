The 37-year-old businessman was allegedly abducted by five armed men along Friendship Highway in Angeles City on 2 August.

Police said a white van blocked the victim's vehicle as he was leaving a supermarket parking area. He was then forcibly taken into the suspects' vehicle and brought to an undisclosed location.

The AKG launched an operation after the victim's younger sister filed a complaint on 3 August following repeated threats and ransom demands.

The suspects allegedly demanded 1 million USDT, a cryptocurrency pegged to the U.S. dollar, in exchange for the businessman's release and threatened to harm him if the payment was not made within their deadline.

In the early hours of 4 August, police received information that the victim had escaped from captivity.

AKG operatives validated the information and launched efforts to locate him, eventually finding the businessman unharmed and without serious injuries.

Police then pursued the suspected kidnappers, resulting in the arrest of three men and one woman. They were placed under AKG custody.

Inquest proceedings were conducted before the Department of Justice in Manila on 5 August for kidnapping for ransom and serious illegal detention.

“We will not allow kidnapping groups to operate with impunity. Every lead will be pursued, and those responsible will be made to face the consequences of their actions,” PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said.

Police said efforts are continuing against kidnapping and other serious crimes.