Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya received the Outstanding Achievement Medal from Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. in recognition of his contributions to strengthening defense cooperation and disaster resilience between the Philippines and Japan.
Endo received the award during his farewell call on Teodoro at Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo in Quezon City on 11 August 2026.
During the meeting, Endo thanked Teodoro for his leadership and partnership in advancing defense and security cooperation between the two countries.
Teodoro presented the medal to the outgoing ambassador in recognition of his role in strengthening bilateral defense ties and cooperation on disaster resilience.
Endo expressed gratitude for the recognition and highlighted the friendship and mutual trust that have supported the growing defense partnership between Manila and Tokyo.