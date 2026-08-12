The CIDG Mandaue City Field Unit together with the Regional Special Operations Team (RSOT) of CIDG Regional Field Unit 7, National Bureau of Investigation -Cebu District Office (NBI-CEBDO), Mandaue City, representative from Philippine Dental Association (PDA) Mandaue Chapter, and territorial police units conducted the said law enforcement operation.

A report that reached PMGEN Robert AA Morico II, the Director of CIDG, stated that the operation stemmed from a complaint lodged by the Philippine Dental Association (PDA), Mandaue Chapter, concerning the alleged illegal practice of dentistry conducted by the Vietnam nationals-suspects.

The authorities caught the suspects while practicing dentistry- tooth extraction, without the required Certificate of Registration, Professional Identification Card, and special permit issued by the Professional Regulatory Board of Dentistry of the Philippines.

The Director of CIDG stresses that the State recognizes the importance of dentists, dental hygienists and dental technologists in nation-building.

“Allowing unlicensed individuals—such as a foreign national to practice dentistry or perform dental procedures without a Certificate of Registration, license or a Special Temporary Permit from regulating body poses danger and health risks to the patients, and a total lack of legal accountability,” the CIDG stated.

The CIDG leadership lauded PCOL Rosell DM Encarnacion, the Regional Chief of CIDG Regional Field Unit 7, and the CIDG Mandaue City Field Unit led by PMAJ Melvin S Mangahas for the successful operation and arrest of the suspects.

The CIDG assures the public that it is steadfast and committed in protecting public health by eradicating all illegal practices of medicine and dentistry across the country.