In the video, David described Kobe Paras as attractive but said she would only choose to be friends with him because he was younger than her.

She also gave a similar response when asked about Ricci Rivero, praising his appearance but saying their age difference made him friend material rather than a romantic partner.

The resurfaced interview has sparked discussion online as David is currently dating 18-year-old Gammad. Their relationship has drawn public attention due to their age gap, with netizens pointing to the contrast between her earlier comments and her current romance.