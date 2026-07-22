Courtside reporter Apple David has become a trending topic online after an old video of her participating in the "Totropahin or Jojowain" challenge resurfaced on social media.
The clip drew attention because David, who is now in a relationship with basketball player Chad Gammad, had previously said she preferred not to date younger men.
In the video, David described Kobe Paras as attractive but said she would only choose to be friends with him because he was younger than her.
She also gave a similar response when asked about Ricci Rivero, praising his appearance but saying their age difference made him friend material rather than a romantic partner.
The resurfaced interview has sparked discussion online as David is currently dating 18-year-old Gammad. Their relationship has drawn public attention due to their age gap, with netizens pointing to the contrast between her earlier comments and her current romance.