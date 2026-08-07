To make an in-store purchase, users simply double-click the side button on their iPhone or Apple Watch, authenticate using Face ID, Touch ID or their device passcode, and hold the device near a contactless payment terminal.

"At Chinabank, we continuously enhance the way our customers pay by providing secure and convenient experiences that are aligned with our customers' evolving needs. With Apple Pay, our cardholders can enjoy a seamless way to make purchases in stores, in apps, and online using the Apple devices they use every day. This reflects our focus on delivering best-in-class payment experiences all while enabling our customers to continue enjoying the rewards and benefits of their Chinabank cards," said Jose Julian E. Baduria Jr., Chinabank's payment solutions head.

Apple Pay can also be used to make purchases within apps and on websites without repeatedly entering payment, billing or shipping information.

Apple said security and privacy remain at the core of Apple Pay. Instead of storing actual card numbers on the device or its servers, Apple Pay assigns a unique Device Account Number that is encrypted and securely stored in the device's Secure Element.

Customers can activate Apple Pay by opening the Wallet app on their iPhone, tapping the "+" button and following the prompts to add their Chinabank credit or debit card. Once activated, the card can also be used on Apple Watch, iPad and Mac while retaining all existing Chinabank card rewards and benefits.