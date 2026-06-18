Ogie Diaz claims Enrique Gil's family not fond of rumored girlfriend

During the 15 June episode of his online program "Showbiz Update," Diaz shared information that had supposedly reached him regarding the family's alleged hesitation in welcoming Gil's rumored non-showbiz girlfriend.

"'Yong nakarating sa akin, totoo ba 'to? Na hindi talaga gusto ng family ni Quen 'yong girl?" Diaz said on the show.

His co-host, Mama Loi, then asked whether Gil's family was also aware of another rumor circulating online: that the actor had allegedly gotten his girlfriend pregnant.

Diaz suggested that Gil's family may not yet have heard about the alleged pregnancy. However, neither the pregnancy rumor nor the claim that the family disapproves of the woman has been independently verified.

The discussion follows an earlier episode of "Showbiz Update," in which Diaz questioned whether reports that Gil had allegedly gotten a non-showbiz girlfriend pregnant were true. At the time, he offered few details about the woman, saying only that she was not part of the entertainment industry.

Gil was previously linked to TikTok personality Andrea Brown after the two were spotted together in a video circulating online. They were seen walking side by side after what appeared to be a shopping trip, fueling speculation among fans.

The actor also sparked curiosity during an earlier interview when he replied, "Secret," after being asked whether he was currently in a relationship.

Gil has likewise denied rumors linking him to former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate and beauty queen Franki Russell.

As of posting, the actor has not publicly addressed the latest claims regarding his alleged girlfriend, the pregnancy rumors or his family's purported reaction.