Coffee N' Chill provides local coffee shops and roasters with a platform to showcase their products while connecting with coffee enthusiasts.

"This July, we are celebrating the thriving coffee culture through Coffee Fest 2026. Here at SM, we are bringing together homegrown brands and local roasters," said Leah Delarmente, mall manager of SM City Davao.

Visitors can sample a wide range of beverages, including matcha, Vietnamese coffee and other specialty drinks.

Featured brands at SM Lanang Premier included Twelve Coffee, Habits Coffee + Cocktail Bar, CAFEIN Davao, Kapemore Specialty Coffee, Beholden Coffee Experience, Yabò Specialty Coffee, Café Racer Coffee, and KINN & Friends.

Participating brands at the SM City Davao Annex Event Center include KINN & Friends, Kapemore Roastery & Cafe, Yabò Specialty Coffee, Café Racer Coffee, Beholden Coffee Experience, Habits Coffee + Cocktail Bar, Coffee.Simple., REVEL by Confex, Outlook Coffee, Twelve Coffee, CAFEIN Dvo, Fluff, Yucca, Biyaya Coffee, and Paramount.