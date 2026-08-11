The push to make electric vehicles more practical in the Philippines is gaining ground as the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and SM Prime Holdings Inc. showcase locally developed technologies aimed at building a cleaner and more resilient transport system.

The 2026 Sustainable Expo, organized by DOST and SM Prime, featured science-backed solutions for sustainable energy, smart transportation, circular economy and disaster resilience.

DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. said expanding charging infrastructure will be critical to convincing more Filipinos and transport operators to shift from conventional vehicles to electric mobility.

“National charging infrastructure is really needed to convince people to transition from fuel to electric motors. And indeed, it is recognized that is why when we look at operationalizing electric vehicles, and pushing mobility programs across the country, we need to make sure that we also have charging systems that can be made available locally,” Solidum said.

He said DOST is working with local government units to demonstrate electric mobility solutions and encourage transport operators to consider the transition, although electricity costs remain a concern.

SM Supermalls Vice President for Operations Junias M. Eusebio said the company has already installed free EV charging infrastructure across its 90 malls nationwide.

“We have already covered all of our 90 malls nationwide in the Philippines with free EV charging infrastructure. So that’s really widely available. Aside from that, we have also lowered the barrier for many Filipinos who want to transition to a more sustainable mode of transportation. Because we really want sustainability to never be exclusive. We want it to be practical,” Eusebio said.

One technology featured at the expo was CharM, or Charging-in-Minutes, a smart EV charging system designed to deliver a full charge in under 60 minutes while monitoring voltage and temperature to ensure safe operation.

Eusebio said SM’s sustainability efforts are intended to benefit businesses, communities and the environment.

“Sustainability is not something that one company can achieve alone. For us in SM, it is a shared responsibility and it actually perfectly aligns with this year’s sustainability expo because of our national footprint… The goal is simple for us to really create solutions that are not only good for the business but also good for the environment and most importantly, good for the community,” he said.

The expo builds on the DOST-SM partnership established in 2025 to bring homegrown sustainable technologies closer to industries and local governments.

Solidum said sustainability must extend beyond environmental protection toward building a more competitive and resilient economy.

“Sustainability is no longer just an environmental aspiration. It is about building a nation that is self-reliant, competitive, equitable, and prepared for the future we will leave to the next generation. It is about strengthening our capacity not only to withstand challenges, but to create the conditions for people, communities, and industries to thrive,” he said.