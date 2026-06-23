BI pushes AI border system amid rising digital human trafficking

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has warned that the Philippines’ decade-long retention of its top-tier status in human rights monitoring is no reason for complacency, as technology-enabled crimes continue to outpace traditional law enforcement.

The warning follows the release of the U.S. State Department’s 2025 Trafficking in Persons report, which granted the Philippines a Tier 1 ranking for the 10th consecutive year.

The report, published in late September 2025, commended the Philippine government for fully meeting the minimum standards to eliminate sex and labor trafficking and for imposing stringent penalties on offenders.

However, the report also highlighted significant systemic gaps, noting that the lack of a centralized database tracking illegal recruitment and human trafficking hindered prevention and accountability efforts.

While the National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National Police led investigative operations, and the Department of Justice prosecuted cases through 25 interagency task forces, officials said digital infrastructure remains lacking.

The International Justice Mission, an anti-trafficking advocacy group, noted that traffickers are increasingly exploiting digital communication platforms to expand online commercial sexual exploitation and sex trafficking, particularly targeting minors.

A 2022 prevalence study conducted by the group alongside the University of Nottingham Rights Lab estimated that nearly 500,000 Filipino children—approximately 1 in 100—had been trafficked for the online production of child sexual exploitation materials for profit.

Advocates state that artificial intelligence presents a dual-edged challenge to local law enforcement. While criminal syndicates utilize AI to make exploitation more scalable and harder to detect, the technology also offers tools to detect harmful content, analyze online advertisements, and process digital evidence in real time.

The threat is part of a broader regional crisis. Data shows Asia holds an estimated 59 percent of global human trafficking victims, totaling 29.3 million people, driven by forced labor, sexual exploitation, coerced marriages, and cyber scam syndicates.

Vulnerabilities in border enforcement were further highlighted on 19 June, when American fugitive Herbert Leon Kimble was arrested in the Philippines and returned to the U.S. to face charges in a $1.2 billion healthcare fraud conspiracy.

Kimble had skipped his sentencing hearing in October 2024, prompting an international warrant. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the ongoing manhunt for three Filipino-Americans on the same list underscores challenges in securing national borders against international fugitives.

To intercept traffickers and criminals before they enter the country, the BI is advocating for a nationwide, real-time biometric border system that extends beyond the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said the proposed Civil Aviation and Immigration Security Services project would implement an integrated end-to-end solution across 11 major airports, the Zamboanga seaport, and six border crossing stations.

The P10.74 billion public-private partnership project would feature a contactless facial biometric corridor, criminal record search capabilities, and deception detection technology.

Sandoval noted the project would come at zero cost to the government, allowing the Philippines to upgrade its defenses to match regional neighbors in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.