This is amid the consecutive killings that happened the past week.

"Is that their view?" she responded in Filipino. "If that is how they see it, we, on the otherhand sees it differently according to the data," Castro added.

The press officer emphasizes that some places, compared to others, recorded no crimes.

She further clarifies that the aforementioned safety scare is only due to crimes having significant media coverage.

"The Philippine National Police (PNP) is doing everything to keep the public safe and even if there were crimes they [the PNP] are quick to respond to it," she assured.