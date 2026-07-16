PNP data showed that from 6 April to 4 July 2026, focus crime incidents dropped to 7,883 from 9,506 cases recorded during the previous three-month period.

The police said significant decreases were recorded in rape, carnapping, physical injury, robbery, theft, homicide, and murder.

During the same period, police arrested or apprehended more than 2.82 million individuals for violating local ordinances, an increase of more than 505,000 or 21.74 percent compared with the preceding three months.

The PNP said the figures indicate that consistent ordinance enforcement, coupled with stronger police visibility, helps deter criminal activity by promoting discipline and strengthening community presence.

The initiative forms part of the PNP's Focused Agenda under Enhanced Managing Police Operations, which emphasizes intelligence-driven, preventive, and community-centered policing.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. welcomed the initial results but stressed that sustaining public safety requires continued cooperation between law enforcement and communities.

"Maganda ang ipinapakita ng datos, pero hindi rito nagtatapos ang ating trabaho. Ang tunay na sukatan ng tagumpay ay kung mas ligtas at mas kampante ang ating mga kababayan sa kanilang mga komunidad. Patuloy nating palalakasin ang police visibility at pakikipagtulungan sa mga lokal na pamahalaan upang mapanatili ang kaayusan," Nartatez said.

He added that prevention remains as important as law enforcement.

"These gains remind us that prevention is just as important as enforcement. Kapag may disiplina, may presensya ng pulis, at may aktibong komunidad, mas maliit ang pagkakataon para makagawa ng krimen. We will continue improving our strategies while ensuring that every police action remains lawful, fair, and respectful of the rights of every individual," he said.

The PNP said it will continue assessing and strengthening the implementation of the Safer Cities Initiative nationwide while fostering stronger partnerships with communities to promote safer neighborhoods.