The court sentenced the 13 convicted individuals to an indeterminate prison term of four years, nine months and 11 days as minimum to six years, eight months and one day as maximum. It also ordered them to pay civil indemnity and moral damages to each of the affected minors.

Torres noted that while the convicted parties continue to pursue legal remedies, the judgment remains "a landmark affirmation that justice is pursued through evidence, due process, and the faithful application of the law."

"This anniversary is not a celebration of the conviction of personalities. It is a celebration of the triumph of justice. It is a tribute to the courage of indigenous parents who sought justice through our courts and to the resilience of institutions that upheld the constitutional duty to protect children," Torres said.

He added that the ruling sends a clear message that "the welfare of Filipino children can never be subordinated to political objectives or ideological agendas."

According to Torres, the true beneficiaries of the decision are Filipino children, whose rights to safety, family care, and education free from abuse, exploitation, coercion, or unlawful manipulation are protected by the Constitution and Philippine laws.

He also said the Talaingod case underscores the responsibility of educational institutions to safeguard students, citing the controversies surrounding the Salugpungan schools as a reminder of the need for vigilance whenever credible allegations of child exploitation arise.

Torres stressed that schools should remain places where knowledge, critical thinking, and democratic participation flourish peacefully, and not venues where students are allegedly recruited, coerced, radicalized, or encouraged toward violence.

"As we commemorate this milestone, we likewise reaffirm our respect for the continuing judicial process wherever legal remedies remain available," he said.

"The government will continue to protect every Filipino child, uphold the rule of law, and ensure that justice remains the strongest shield of the most vulnerable. That is the enduring legacy of the Talaingod judgment."