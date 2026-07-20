Prosecutors in the graft trial of former Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Francisco Duque III and former Procurement Service-Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) Undersecretary Lloyd Christopher Lao informed the Sandiganbayan that they may present former senator Richard Gordon as one of their witnesses.

The case stems from the alleged unlawful transfer of P41 billion in funds from the DOH to the PS-DBM for the procurement of medical supplies and equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.