Prosecutors in the graft trial of former Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Francisco Duque III and former Procurement Service-Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) Undersecretary Lloyd Christopher Lao informed the Sandiganbayan that they may present former senator Richard Gordon as one of their witnesses.
The case stems from the alleged unlawful transfer of P41 billion in funds from the DOH to the PS-DBM for the procurement of medical supplies and equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Duque and Lao are facing graft charges before the Sandiganbayan First Division.
Gordon previously chaired the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, which conducted an inquiry into the alleged irregularities involving the procurement transactions.
Unlike the Senate hearings, both Duque and Lao have not attended the Sandiganbayan proceedings after posting separate bail bonds of P90,000 following the filing of the case in September 2024.
The prosecution said Gordon could take the witness stand as early as the next scheduled hearing on 3 August.