DOH execs face fresh complaints over alleged procurement scheme

Through the orders, the Health executives allegedly formed a “closed procurement scheme” wherein the allocation of funds and the distribution of medicines, vaccines, and medical supplies were supposedly centralized.

The group claimed that the system was made possible through Escolango’s designation to positions such as being named the Chairperson of the Central Office Bids and Awards Committee (COBAC-A), being assigned in handling procurement activities amounting to billions of pesos.

“This specific committee holds exclusive jurisdiction over high-value public portfolios, including Drugs and Medicines, Vaccines and other Biological Products, Family Planning Pharmaceuticals, and Herbal Medicines,” the complaint explained regarding the COBAC-A.

It noted that because of the undersecretary's appointment as a Chairperson of the committee, the provisions stated under the New Government Procurement Act which warrants for an “independent financial checkpoint” to be established were rendered moot.

“The respondents’ actions represent a sophisticated, conscious subversion of procurement protocols,” the complainants expressed.

“By intentionally neutralizing the statutory boundaries of Section 41.2.2, they replaced transparent public bidding with a self-policing, unverified procurement framework,” they added.

The group further maintained that the role of Escolango in the procurement process neutralized the state’s defenses when it came to “artificial budget inflation” given that one person was controlling both the departments fund allocation while simultaneously being the one that orchestrated contract awards.

In light of their finds, the DOH personnel urged the Ombudsman to issue a preventive suspension on both Herbosa and Escolango while the allegations were thoroughly investigated.

The DOH Secretary has yet to issue a formal comment on the recent complaints.