CA upholds dismissals of ex-DBM exec over Pharmally procurement scandal

The probe flagged alleged irregularities in multi-billion-peso contracts awarded to Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp.

The Ombudsman found that Liong, then procurement group director of the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM), participated in approving procurement documents and processes that allegedly facilitated the awarding of contracts to Pharmally despite questions over its financial capacity and compliance.

Investigators cited irregularities including incomplete documentary requirements, questionable pricing, and deviations from standard procurement procedures.

Liong had argued in his defense that emergency procurement rules under Republic Act No. 11469, or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, justified expedited processes and relaxed compliance with regular procurement requirements.

He also challenged the complaint’s validity, claiming procedural defects in its filing.

But the Court of Appeals rejected these arguments, ruling that emergency powers do not suspend the basic obligations of public accountability, transparency, and due diligence.

“Public office is a public trust,” the court stressed, adding that even during crisis conditions, government officials remain bound by constitutional and legal standards.

The appellate court also affirmed the Ombudsman’s authority to act on referrals stemming from congressional inquiries, including Senate committee reports, provided these are properly evaluated and validated.

In sustaining the ruling, the CA found substantial evidence that Liong knowingly took part in irregular transactions, including the approval of documents that misrepresented supplier qualifications and allowed procurement to proceed despite clear deficiencies.

The decision effectively reinforces the earlier Ombudsman finding that irregularities in the Pharmally procurement process constituted actionable misconduct, despite the emergency context of the pandemic response.