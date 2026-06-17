Why Inah Evans wants us to be happy

Wonder, hungry years

With her hilarious skits as “Ate Dick,” a parody of seasoned comedian Roderick Paulate, Evans undoubtedly has become a singular sensation herself.

“To be honest, the house where I used to reside when I was still very young, literally nasa gilid talaga kami ng kanal (we were living literally beside a drain),” said Evans when asked about her origins. “It was not an easy life. There was a lot of anxiety, and literal darkness. I grew up in a barong-barong (shanty). We had no electrical power; we did not have any light bulbs.”

To entertain herself and her younger siblings, she shared: “I would draw on a blackboard and create stories. It was a version of a television set.”

Growing up in poverty, Inah admitted there were times she felt trapped by her circumstances. In jest, she said her wonder years was perfect for an MMK episode: “There was always a thought balloon in my mind back then, if my family and I were stuck where we lived for good. Oh, when you live in such an environment, feeling mo wala ka nang labas (you feel there is no way out).”

Her parents made sure that she got her education. She enrolled in an Information Technology course in college, which she eventually left to help support her family. “We were able to leave our barong-barong when I started to work as a call center agent. I was not able to finish my college course because I started to work,” Evans said.

“Looking back, I give credit to my parents for encouraging me and my siblings to pursue education despite all the struggles. Hindi kami naligaw ng landas noong bata pa kami. Buti na lang yung nanay at tatay ko, pinush kaming mag-aral (We did not lose our way when we were young. It’s fortunate that my parents pushed us to finish studies). That is why I love them so much. I make it a point to tell them that every day. I also make them feel how much I love them.”

Becoming Inah

Christened with the biblical name of Paul Maniacup, the screen name she carries now has a beautiful tale. “It came from the name Dolphina, the character of Rufa Mae Quinto in Marinara. I am a big fan of Rufa Mae and she was a riot in that comedy show. I just got the Inah from the name kasi nga ang haba masyado. The Evans came from Sharpay Evans from the film High School Musical.

The pandemic was the time when her online impersonation of Roderick Paulate was born. The seasoned actor gave Evans his blessings and approved all her parody videos. The videos also captured the attention of Vice Ganda, who later became instrumental to her rise in show business.

“I think what is happening to my career now… all of these became a reality because Meme Vice (Ganda) trusted me and had faith it what I do and can still do,” Evans said. “It was really a shocker when she reached out to me before. When she said she would manage me, I asked her, ‘Ma, why me?’ She said that someone believed in her once before and managing me was her manner of paying it forward.”

Although she is no longer managed by Viceral, Inah shared that she still consults and seeks guidance from her former mentor and team.

The show

While baklang kanal is a derogatory term used to describe someone as uncouth and unrefined, Evans transformed it into a source of pride and happiness.

To those who used the term negatively toward her, Evans said: “I hold no grudges, especially those who were cruel and mean. It is not my choice to begin with. It was their choice. They could have chosen kindness, right? For myself, I chose kindness. And I continue to choose it daily.”

She added: “It is dedicated to all my supporters, particularly listeners of The Walang Kwentang Podcast. The Baklang Kanal Show is the title of my vlog. What the audiences will witness in the concert, it is a parody of the traditional, glamorous comedy concerts. Here, my team and I opted to make this one unapologetic, unfiltered, raw, highly relatable and, of course, maraming halakhakan (plenty of laughter).”

Filmmaker-hosts Antoinette Jadaone and JP Habac are special guests in the concert because, Evans explained: “A big part of the show will feature my ‘Ang Walang Kwentang Podcast’ family. I am grateful to direks Antoinette and JP and the podcast’s loyal fanbase, the Ka-Emes for they are instrumental in opening so many doors in my career.”

“I hope people will give me all their love and support. I guarantee to everyone that The Baklang Kanal Show will make you happy and laugh.”

The Baklang Kanal Show Live is slated on 10 July at the Music Museum and is presented by Happy Events by Deecee Inc.