Pharmally raps vs DBM exec, others affirmed

It emphasized that public office must be exercised with integrity, especially amid widespread suffering.

The ruling came as the court affirmed the findings of the Office of the Ombudsman against former Budget Undersecretary Lloyd Christopher Lao and former officials Warren Rex Liong, Christine Marie Suntay, Augusto Ylagan and Amado Tandoc III.

“After a thorough review of the records and petitioners’ respective arguments, we find no sufficient basis to overturn the Ombudsman’s findings with respect to petitioners Lao, Liong, Ylagan, Suntay and Tandoc III,” the court said.

Administrative charges upheld

The CA also upheld the validity of the administrative proceedings, rejecting arguments that referrals from former Senator Richard Gordon and Senator Risa Hontiveros were insufficient to initiate the case.

It clarified that under Ombudsman rules, referrals may be made through authorized members of Congress.

Further, the CA agreed with the Ombudsman that Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. lacked the legal, technical, and financial capacity to handle the multimillion-peso contracts it received.