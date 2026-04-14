CA: Ombudsman warranted in sacking Liong for Pharmally scandal

It was revealed in a hearing under the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee that the company was able to receive a total of P8 to P11 billion supply contracts as a result of Liong’s approval.

His subsequent dismissal was ordered by then Ombudsman Samuel Martires through grave misconduct and serious dishonesty for his participation in the aforementioned acts.

However, Liong claimed through his petition that he was merely abiding by the Bayanihan Heal As One Act that was promulgated during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, which he said disregarded the provisions under the Government Procurement Reform Act.

CA, on the other hand, argued that interpretation of the law should not come at the expense of undermining the Constitution.