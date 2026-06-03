Gordon accuses Senate leaders of trying to derail impeachment

“Every day since the new Senate president took over, there seems to be a new controversy,” Gordon said. “It deprives the country of the work that the Senate is supposed to do.”

The former senator criticized the majority bloc’s decision not to attend sessions, saying there is no place for a boycott in the Senate.

“You go to the floor and speak. You deliver a privilege speech,” Gordon said, arguing that the Senate has a constitutional obligation to continue functioning and coordinate adjournment with the House of Representatives.

Gordon also questioned the real motive behind the continuing turmoil.

“The whole point here was to delay the impeachment, to derail the impeachment, to stop the impeachment,” he said. “They have to have control of the Senate so they can object to presentations of evidence and delay [proceedings].”

According to Gordon, the impeachment process exists so the public can hear the evidence and determine whether accusations against high-ranking officials are valid.

“Why not face the impeachment? Why not answer the issues?” he said, adding that the Senate’s role is to act as an impartial impeachment court rather than engage in political maneuvering.

The former senator said the chamber’s image is suffering as lawmakers become increasingly divided.

“Civility is disappearing. Dignity is disappearing. Respect is disappearing,” Gordon said. “We used to argue in the Senate, but we would still shake hands afterward.”

He warned that continued infighting could deepen divisions and erode public trust in the institution.

“I call on the better angels of all the senators to find a way to save the Senate,” Gordon said. “The Senate is a debating society. Differences should be discussed and resolved, not met with boycotts.”