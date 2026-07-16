Collapsed lava from Mayon in Albay province has fueled the volcano to generate “uson” or pyroclastic density currents (PDCS) on Thursday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported.
The Quick Response Team (QRT) of the state volcanology institute with Mayon Volcano Observatory (MVO) recorded the lava-collapse fed pyroclastic flow from the volcano summit at 5:04 a.m. and 7:07 a.m. on 16 July, Thursday.
“Effusive eruption at Mayon Volcano continues for the 192nd consecutive day, generating incandescent lava flows, pyroclastic density currents or “uson”, and rockfalls”, PHIVOLCS noted.
The latest 24-hour bulletin of the institute reported that 168 volcanic earthquakes including 13 volcanic tremors lasting 1 to 11 minutes were logged by Mayon volcano from 12 AM of 15 July (Wednesday) to 12 AM of 16 July (Thursday).
Meanwhile, 293 rockfalls and 15 PDC signals were also observed in Mayon.
In a recent Daily Tribune interview, Mayon Volcano Observatory (MVO) described pyroclastic density current (PDC) as a combination of gas, ash, rocks, and debris collapsed and rapidly moves downslope from the crater.
PHIVOLCS maintained Alert Level over Mayon and entry into the 6-km Permanent Danger Zone is strictly prohibited.