Collapsed lava from Mayon in Albay province has fueled the volcano to generate “uson” or pyroclastic density currents (PDCS) on Thursday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported.

The Quick Response Team (QRT) of the state volcanology institute with Mayon Volcano Observatory (MVO) recorded the lava-collapse fed pyroclastic flow from the volcano summit at 5:04 a.m. and 7:07 a.m. on 16 July, Thursday.