Senator Panfilo "Ping" Lacson on Saturday defended the more than fourfold increase in his declared wealth, saying it came from legitimate private business ventures after he left public office, as his increasingly bitter feud with Senator Alan Peter Cayetano spilled into fresh allegations involving billions of pesos in public funds and supposed ghost flood-control projects.

In a series of posts on X, Lacson rejected Cayetano's claim that the jump in his net worth raised questions about its source, insisting the money came from real estate transactions and other private businesses he pursued after leaving the Senate in 2022.

"Whatever money I have, I definitely earned legitimately through some real estate deals and other legitimate businesses with two other business partners as a private individual," Lacson said, adding that he paid P10.5 million and P2.8 million in taxes as reflected in his income tax returns.