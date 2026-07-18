"It will only be final if it was actually filed in court, if an arraignment was conducted, and double jeopardy already takes effect. Otherwise, there's nothing we can do about it," Remulla said.

Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano said the case filed against Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon in connection with the 2019 SEA Games sports facilities had already been dismissed due to lack of evidence.

Dizon served as president and chief executive officer of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), which oversaw the construction of the New Clark City sports complex for the 2019 SEA Games.

Clavano said the dismissal was contained in a joint resolution issued in December 2021. Malacañang has likewise said Dizon was cleared of charges related to the controversy.

Asked about Dizon's dismissal, Remulla said, "I asked my staff to get the whole file for 2021 to see and to look at the possible violations of law."

On Friday, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) identified members of the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) who will be subpoenaed in connection with its investigation into the sports facilities.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag, who earlier announced the probe, said PHISGOC officials would be asked to explain the role of Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano in the organization.

For his part, Cayetano said the NBI director was attempting to intimidate him ahead of the latter's scheduled appearance next week at the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

Cayetano headed the organizing committee of the 2019 SEA Games, where the Philippines emerged as the overall champion.