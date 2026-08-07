The competition also named a distinguished court of titleholders who will represent the East African nation in various international pageants. Kimberly Jael Aremo Acio finished as first runner-up and is set to compete at Miss Africa, while second runner-up Bridget Katungi will head to Miss Face of Tourism. Jemima Mpoza also secured an international assignment and will represent Uganda at Miss Face of Humanity in China.

As the country’s newest Miss Universe representative, Daka hopes to use the global platform for more than competition. She plans to advocate for mental health awareness, encouraging conversations about emotional well-being and reminding others that personal struggles deserve understanding, compassion, and support.

Her advocacy reflects a broader shift in modern pageantry, where delegates are increasingly recognized for championing meaningful social causes alongside beauty, intelligence, and leadership.

Uganda’s participation in Miss Universe 2026 will also mark an important milestone as the pageant celebrates its diamond anniversary. Delegates from around the world are expected to gather in Puerto Rico this November for weeks of preliminary activities before the coronation night on 24 November.

For Uganda, Daka’s journey represents more than a quest for the crown. It is another opportunity to showcase the country’s culture, values, and emerging voices on a global stage while inspiring young women to pursue leadership through purpose and service.

International titleholders