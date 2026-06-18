ICTSI, Bloomberry aid quake-hit families

In response to the recent earthquake that affected General Santos City and neighboring communities, the ICTSI Foundation and the Bloomberry Cultural Foundation, in partnership with Solaire Cares and MORE Power, conducted a relief operation on 15 June to assist affected residents across the city.

With the support of the Civil-Military Operations Regiment of the Philippine Army and the Maritime Group of the Philippine National Police, relief assistance was distributed to nearly 3,000 families in the barangays of Apopong, Calumpang, Labangal, Bula, Dadiangas East, Dadiangas West and Lagao. Beneficiaries also included employees of the Philippine Ports Authority and South Cotabato Integrated Port Services Inc. at Makar Wharf.