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ICTSI, Bloomberry aid quake-hit families

SACKS of rice were among the items distributed as the ICTSI Foundation and Bloomberry Cultural Foundation, in partnership with Solaire Cares and MORE Power, conducted a relief operation on 15 June to assist communities affected by the earthquake in General Santos City and nearby areas.
SACKS of rice were among the items distributed as the ICTSI Foundation and Bloomberry Cultural Foundation, in partnership with Solaire Cares and MORE Power, conducted a relief operation on 15 June to assist communities affected by the earthquake in General Santos City and nearby areas.PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF ICTSI Foundation/Bloomberry Cultural Foundation
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SACKS of rice were among the items distributed as the ICTSI Foundation and Bloomberry Cultural Foundation, in partnership with Solaire Cares and MORE Power, conducted a relief operation on 15 June to assist communities affected by the earthquake in General Santos City and nearby areas.
SACKS of rice were among the items distributed as the ICTSI Foundation and Bloomberry Cultural Foundation, in partnership with Solaire Cares and MORE Power, conducted a relief operation on 15 June to assist communities affected by the earthquake in General Santos City and nearby areas.PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF ICTSI Foundation/Bloomberry Cultural Foundation

In response to the recent earthquake that affected General Santos City and neighboring communities, the ICTSI Foundation and the Bloomberry Cultural Foundation, in partnership with Solaire Cares and MORE Power, conducted a relief operation on 15 June to assist affected residents across the city.

With the support of the Civil-Military Operations Regiment of the Philippine Army and the Maritime Group of the Philippine National Police, relief assistance was distributed to nearly 3,000 families in the barangays of Apopong, Calumpang, Labangal, Bula, Dadiangas East, Dadiangas West and Lagao. Beneficiaries also included employees of the Philippine Ports Authority and South Cotabato Integrated Port Services Inc. at Makar Wharf.

SACKS of rice were among the items distributed as the ICTSI Foundation and Bloomberry Cultural Foundation, in partnership with Solaire Cares and MORE Power, conducted a relief operation on 15 June to assist communities affected by the earthquake in General Santos City and nearby areas.
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Each family received a 25-kilogram sack of rice, 20 liters of potable water, and a grocery bag containing ready-to-eat food items and hygiene essentials.

The relief operation forms part of the partner organizations’ continuing commitment to provide immediate assistance to communities affected by natural disasters and to support families in the early stages of recovery.

Bloomberry Cultural Foundation
General Santos earthquake relief
ICTSI Foundation aid
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