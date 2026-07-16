She said she decided to resign due to personal reasons that require her full attention and priority.

During its regular session, the Tuguegarao City Council drafted and approved a resolution formally accepting Ting-Alimag's irrevocable resignation and officially declaring her council seat vacant.

Tuguegarao City Mayor Maila Ting-Que expressed support for her niece's decision, saying Ting-Alimag possesses delicadeza and knows when to step down after realizing she could no longer perform her duties effectively.