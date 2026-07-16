CAGAYAN — Members of the Sangguniang Panlungsod of Tuguegarao City accepted the resignation of City Councilor Mariel Ayna Yi Ting-Alimag.
Ting-Alimag stepped down from her local post by submitting her formal resignation letter dated 8 July. In the letter, she described her resignation as irrevocable and requested that it take effect immediately.
She said she decided to resign due to personal reasons that require her full attention and priority.
During its regular session, the Tuguegarao City Council drafted and approved a resolution formally accepting Ting-Alimag's irrevocable resignation and officially declaring her council seat vacant.
Tuguegarao City Mayor Maila Ting-Que expressed support for her niece's decision, saying Ting-Alimag possesses delicadeza and knows when to step down after realizing she could no longer perform her duties effectively.