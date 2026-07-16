The said event was in coordination with the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), kasama ang Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

The event is also collaborated with other local organizations and agencies, as one of the primary thrust of the BizConEx is to encourage investors to connect with the local sector.

The two-day event brought together entrepreneurs, MSMEs, industry leaders, professionals, government agencies, and academic institutions in a shared effort to strengthen collaboration, promote innovation, and drive business growth in the province.

As the event unfolded, participants took part in insightful discussions, meaningful connections, and valuable opportunities that will help shape a more innovative and competitive local business community.