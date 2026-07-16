The Filinvest Group has signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Ateneo de Manila University to launch a student internship program aimed at equipping students with practical industry experience and preparing them for future careers.
The agreement, signed on 24 June at Faber Hall in Ateneo de Manila University, formalizes a partnership with the university's Office of Placement and Career Services (OPCS), providing students with structured, work-based learning opportunities across Filinvest's businesses in real estate, banking, hospitality, power, and utilities.
According to Filinvest, the internship program is designed to help students develop practical skills, core competencies, and a deeper understanding of business while supporting the company's efforts to cultivate future industry leaders. The initiative also seeks to strengthen Ateneo's experiential learning programs and Filinvest's talent acquisition strategy through early engagement with high-potential students.
In a video message, Filinvest Land Inc. President and CEO Tristan Las Marias, an Ateneo alumnus, underscored the shared objective behind the partnership.
"We are investing in the same thing—people, their formation, their future, and their capacity to lead with integrity," Las Marias said.
Filinvest Group First Vice President and Head of HR Strategy & Excellence Sheriben Paraguas also highlighted the alignment between Ateneo's educational philosophy and the company's people-centered culture.
"Where these strengths come together, something neither of us could accomplish alone becomes possible: learning enriched by practice, and practice guided by deeper purpose. Together, we help form not only capable professionals, but whole persons—prepared in mind, grounded in values, and ready to serve," Paraguas said.
The ceremonial signing was attended by Filinvest officials Jonathan Urbano, general manager of Philippine DCS Development Corp.; Peachy Pasana, residential operations head for Luzon of ProExcel Property Managers Inc.; and Paraguas, alongside officials from Ateneo de Manila University.
Filinvest said the partnership represents a long-term investment in developing emerging talent, strengthening campus engagement, and helping prepare the next generation of values-driven professionals.