In a video message, Filinvest Land Inc. President and CEO Tristan Las Marias, an Ateneo alumnus, underscored the shared objective behind the partnership.

"We are investing in the same thing—people, their formation, their future, and their capacity to lead with integrity," Las Marias said.

Filinvest Group First Vice President and Head of HR Strategy & Excellence Sheriben Paraguas also highlighted the alignment between Ateneo's educational philosophy and the company's people-centered culture.

"Where these strengths come together, something neither of us could accomplish alone becomes possible: learning enriched by practice, and practice guided by deeper purpose. Together, we help form not only capable professionals, but whole persons—prepared in mind, grounded in values, and ready to serve," Paraguas said.

The ceremonial signing was attended by Filinvest officials Jonathan Urbano, general manager of Philippine DCS Development Corp.; Peachy Pasana, residential operations head for Luzon of ProExcel Property Managers Inc.; and Paraguas, alongside officials from Ateneo de Manila University.

Filinvest said the partnership represents a long-term investment in developing emerging talent, strengthening campus engagement, and helping prepare the next generation of values-driven professionals.