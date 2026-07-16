“Acting immediately on the information, follow-up operatives proceeded to the reported location to verify the complaint”, the QCPD stated.

Police caught the suspects openly engaged in the illegal game known as "Cara y Cruz”, prompting the arrest of five individuals at 12:21 a.m. of 16 July.

Illegal gamblers arrested include alias “Rod”, a 53-year-old resident of Brgy. Bagong Silangan, “Edi”, 33 years old, “Runo”, 23 years old, “Dan”, 57 years old and alias “Mar”, 45 years old, all residents of Barangay Payatas in Quezon City.

PS 13 operatives confiscated bet money amounting to P750.00 in different denominations and three (3) one-peso coins used as flippers or pangara.

Subsequent verification revealed that alias "Rod" has previous records for violations of Republic Act No. 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) in July 2024 and Presidential Decree No. 1602 (Anti-Gambling Law) in March 2026.

Meanwhile, alias "Edi" has previous records for violations of R.A. No. 9165 in January 2019, July 2021, and May 2024, as well as P.D. No. 1602 in April 2023, September 2025, and May 2026.

Police investigators also found that alias "Mar" previously violated P.D. No. 1602 in April 2025.

“The arrested suspects will be charged for violation of Presidential Decree No. 1602 before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office”, the QCPD reported.